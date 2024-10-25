عربي


Gold Prices Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions

10/25/2024 2:49:49 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

ingapore: Gold prices eased on Friday but were on track for a third straight weekly gain as elevated geopolitical tensions boosted safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold slipped 0.4% at $2,725.73 per ounce. Prices hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday and gained 0.4% so far in the week.

US gold futures fell 0.4% to $2,738.20.

As for other precious metals, palladium dipped 2.1% to $1,133.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $33.46, after scaling its highest level since 2012 earlier this week. Platinum lost 1.3% at $1,013.30.

MENAFN25102024000063011010ID1108819098


The Peninsula

