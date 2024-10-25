Assam Online Trading Scam: CBI Transfers Actress Sumi Borah From Dibrugarh To Guwahati

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 25 (IANS) The controversial Assamese Sumi Borah and other key accused in the multi-crore trading scam were brought to Guwahati from Dibrugarh by a team of CBI officials on Friday.

Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah and the kingpin of the trading scam Bishal Phukan were earlier lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail after their arrest. CBI took custody of them a couple of days ago following an order of a Special Court.

The accused trio were brought to Guwahati by road with adequate security. It is expected that CBI officials will interrogate them to unearth more details about the trading scam.

Meanwhile, another eight accused in the trading scam were also brought to Guwahati on Friday.

The state government has handed over the 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police handed over key information regarding the online trading scam to the CBI officials.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the CBI would be investigating 41 cases pertaining to the multi-crore online trading scam.

“We have filed 41 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development,” he had said.

To recall, an online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crores was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

The controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in the multi-crore online trading scam surrendered before the police later.

The couple was arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh. Notably, the duo was on the run since the huge scam surfaced and it was revealed that Borah was well connected with Bishal Phukan in this scam.

Before the arrest, Sumi Borah circulated a video on social media claiming that she had not fled but had been hiding due to propaganda being run against her. She alleged that plenty of misinformation was being spread and her family has been suffering a lot due to it.