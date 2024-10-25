Rosedale Global High School Students Receive $6 Million In Scholarships From Top 50 Global Universities

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rosedale International Education (RIE) , global education and provider, is pleased to announce that Rosedale Global High School students will receive $6 million dollars in global university scholarships earned by the graduating class of 2024.





The Rosedale Global High School Class of 2024 received offer letters from 16 countries with 55% of graduates being accepted into the top 50 global universities.





University offers by country destination include UK (40%), Canada (34%), Australia (16%), USA (5%), and a smaller percentage of additional countries.





Rosedale Global High School offers the Ontario Secondary School Diploma

(OSSD), which is recognized by the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) as the second most highly ranked high school diploma internationally.





The Rosedale OSSD program expands upon the general Canadian OSSD education curriculum, by using advanced education technology, which offers a systematic approach to differentiated education, using research-based subjects and comprehensive teaching resources to ensure local students are equipped to study abroad for international higher education.





"It is our hope that Rosedale's educational approach broadens our students view of the world, allowing them to become effective decision makers and take responsibility of their learning goals," Fernando Oliveira, Principal, Rosedale Global High School .





In the 2024-2025 academic year, Rosedale International Education will continue to promote international education globally, both through its 95 partner Rosedale Global High Schools and annual virtual conference GSSF.





The

Global Student Success Forum (GSSF) is an annual virtual event

hosted by Rosedale International Education Inc. and joint with global leading universities to advocate transformative education and promote sector collaboration between K-12 and higher education.





"Our vision is to create life-changing learning outcomes for students around the world through a transformative approach to learning. Together, we hope to reshape the future of global education," Michelle Cui, CEO, Rosedale International Education .





About Rosedale International Education Inc.

Rosedale International Education is a global education and technology provider

based in Toronto, Canada, with a mission to reshape the future of worldwide education.





RIE owns and operates Rosedale Global High School, which partners with international schools and government organizations to deliver the Canadian education curriculum locally, using collaborative in-person programs and digital technology.





