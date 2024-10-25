Streax Elevates Hair Colouring With New Gel Hair Colour: A High-Performance Experience For Brilliant Grey Coverage And Unprecedented Shine

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Streax, a hair colour brand from Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd. (HRIPL), known for its innovation and contemporary styling products, is revolutionizing the with the launch of the Streax Gel Hair Colour . This game-changing product is set to elevate the hair colouring experience, offering a high-performance upgrade to traditional hair colours. With cutting-edge technology, Streax Gel Hair Colour delivers flawless grey coverage and an elevated shine that transforms every strand into a radiant statement.





Streax Gel Hair Colour - Packshot





Streax Gel Hair Colour is crafted with advanced ingredients to deliver an elevated experience. Infused with hyaluronic and silicone actives, it locks in moisture, reduces frizz, and creates a protective barrier, ensuring long-lasting colour vibrancy and intense gloss. Enriched with kiwi fruit extracts

containing 2X the Vitamin C of lemons and essential Vitamins C, E, and K, the formula strengthens the hair shaft, smoothens the cuticle, and leaves hair with a radiant finish. This powerful combination provides brilliant grey coverage while revitalizing dull hair, making it a must-have for anyone seeking a premium hair colouring solution.





Dheeraj Arora, Managing Director and CEO of HRIPL shared,“At Streax, innovation is at the core of everything we do. We are a fashion-forward brand, known for delivering contemporary products that help women stand out and get noticed. With the launch of Streax Gel Hair Colour, we continue this legacy by offering consumers an elevated experience that redefines what hair colour can achieve-elevating grey coverage into a high-performance, high-shine transformation.”





Streax Gel Hair Colour stands as the ultimate choice for modern women who wish to go beyond the basics, looking for exceptional performance and a luxurious experience in their beauty routines. With its cutting-edge technology, the product ensures that every application delivers the best of nourishment and shine for a truly elevated outcome.





Priyanka Puri, Senior Vice President - Marketing at HRIPL , added,“With its cutting-edge formulation and high-performance results, Streax Gel Hair Colour redefines what exceptional hair colour can be-delivering an elevated product and an equally elevated experience that goes beyond ordinary expectations. Streax Gel Hair Colour is designed for women who want more-more shine, more vibrancy, and more brilliance. With the benefits of hyaluronic actives and kiwi extracts, we've crafted a product that truly meets the needs of today's discerning consumers, delivering not only stunning hair colour but also an experience that feels indulgent.”





Streax Gel Hair Colour is now available in convenient sachets (24 ML, 40 ML) and cartons (60 ML, 120 ML) in four stunning shades: Natural Black, Natural Brown, Dark Brown, and Burgundy. Available nationwide, including key cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Punjab, it can also be found on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa. Streax Gel Hair Colour is set to redefine hair colouring, offering a solution that not only covers greys but also adds shine and vitality, transforming hair beautifully.





About Streax

Streax is a leading brand offering a wide range of Hair Colouring, Hair Styling, and Hair Care Products. Their products are designed to make hair flaunt-worthy with just the right care. Their vision is to become the brand of choice for consumers seeking contemporary hair products, while their mission focuses on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Choose Streax to enjoy shiny, and smooth hair that makes you Get Noticed.





About Hygienic Research Institute

Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL) is a prominent Indian leader in beauty and personal care products, specializing in hair care, skincare, and salon services. With over 60 years of legacy since 1957, HRIPL has grown from a single-brand promoter-owned entity to a multi-brand, multi-category organization backed by private equity and is known for brands like Vasmol, Streax, and Streax Professional, along with Florozone in skin care. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HRIPL operates with a vision to offer excellent products and services globally while fostering growth and spreading happiness. The company boasts a robust manufacturing legacy across six locations, adhering to international quality standards. HRIPL is honoured with accolades such as Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Innovation, and recognition in the FMCG sector, underscoring its commitment to excellence in workplace culture and innovation.