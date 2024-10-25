Freedom Campaign Launches To Reach 100 Million Americans By Inauguration Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With a custom hat to motivate, spark conversations, and emotion about freedom and personal expression

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Expression Central, tagline Freedom Makes Expression Exponential, a grassroots movement committed to advancing personal freedom and individual expression, announces the launch of its“Freedom Campaign” with a goal of delivering 100 million hats to voters who voted to preserve Democracy by Inauguration Day.The 100 million hats delivered by Inauguration Day is significant. It celebrates America's commitment to freedom and cements the conviction that freedom starts at home. The 100M Freedom Hat is more than just a fashion accessory, it is a statement piece designed to empower the wearer and inspire dialogue.“To counter the election results threat, we want to make the election day results undeniable and give voters a challenge that motivates them,” said Edward Estrada, Founder of Expression Central.“With a goal to make each vote count, people apathetic about their contribution can now count. With this hat, it's not just about making a fashion statement. People are starting conversations and connections regarding personal freedom.”The Freedom Hats are made in America with eco-friendly materials. They come in two colors and are available in English and Spanish. For those orders placed before November 5, the expression“100M Founding Member” is embroidered on the front with the first 101 hats numbered. All the proceeds will be contributed to organizations working in countries where freedom is suppressed.“The 100 million number is significant. It is a number that provokes, incites, imposes responsibility, turns heads, changes conversations, and has the potential to shape the narrative around freedom in our nation. The idea is to change the narrative from 'We beg you' to 'You have the opportunity to', drawing from the famous John F. Kennedy expression, 'Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country,” said Estrada.The Freedom Hats are available on Amazon, Etsy, and Walmart. For more information, to designate your charitable preference or to participate in the Make Freedom Go Viral crowdfunding campaign visit 100M4Freedom or email freedom@100M4Freedom.###Expression CentralExpression Central is a movement to inspire personal freedom, individual expression, and incite civic engagement through innovative coaching, training, health modalities, merchandise, and community building. Founded in 2002, the organization wants to spur initiative, conversations about liberty and enable voices to be heard. Freedom makes expression exponential.

Andrea Sok

Sok Influencer PR

+1 302-579-0211

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.