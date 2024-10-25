UN Secretary-General Urges Strong Action To Meet 1.5°C Goal At COP29
As the UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2024 is released, UN
Secretary-General António Guterres has emphasized the urgent need
for global commitment and action to uphold the Paris Agreement's
critical 1.5°C target, Azernews reports.
The upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan aims to elevate global ambition
and establish clear targets in the fight against climate change.
This conference presents a vital opportunity for governments to
align on new national climate plans and to facilitate climate
finance for developing countries.
"We look forward to fostering ambition and enabling meaningful
action during COP29," stated Guterres, highlighting the importance
of collaborative efforts in addressing the climate crisis.
It should be noted that the COP29 conference is set to be the
main platform for shaping international climate policy and will
serve as a center for discussions on the global fight against
climate change.
