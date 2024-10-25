عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Secretary-General Urges Strong Action To Meet 1.5°C Goal At COP29

UN Secretary-General Urges Strong Action To Meet 1.5°C Goal At COP29


10/25/2024 7:10:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

As the UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2024 is released, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has emphasized the urgent need for global commitment and action to uphold the Paris Agreement's critical 1.5°C target, Azernews reports.

The upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan aims to elevate global ambition and establish clear targets in the fight against climate change. This conference presents a vital opportunity for governments to align on new national climate plans and to facilitate climate finance for developing countries.

"We look forward to fostering ambition and enabling meaningful action during COP29," stated Guterres, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the climate crisis.

It should be noted that the COP29 conference is set to be the main platform for shaping international climate policy and will serve as a center for discussions on the global fight against climate change.

MENAFN25102024000195011045ID1108817996


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search