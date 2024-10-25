UN Secretary-General Urges Strong Action To Meet 1.5°C Goal At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

As the UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2024 is released, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has emphasized the urgent need for global commitment and action to uphold the Paris Agreement's critical 1.5°C target, Azernews reports.

The upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan aims to elevate global ambition and establish clear targets in the fight against climate change. This presents a vital opportunity for to align on new national climate plans and to facilitate climate finance for developing countries.

"We look forward to fostering ambition and enabling meaningful action during COP29," stated Guterres, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the climate crisis.

It should be noted that the COP29 conference is set to be the main platform for shaping international climate policy and will serve as a center for discussions on the global fight against climate change.