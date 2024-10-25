Qatar Attends Joint Meeting Of GCC And CCA Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The State of Qatar, the current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), represented by the of Finance, chaired in joint meeting of GCC and Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) Finance Ministers and Central Governors. The meeting, which came as part of Qatar's participation in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held on 21-26 October 2024 in Washington, United States of America. The meeting was chaired by H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, of Finance, and H E Jamshid Kocharov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan. During the meeting, discussions were held on enhancing trade and financial cooperation between the two regions. They also identified and studied the prevailing challenges hindering deeper economic cooperation, as well as the policies and measures needed to facilitate trade and financial cooperation.