'24 Sakharov Prize Awarded To Two Venezuelans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSLES, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- European Parliament (EP) President Roberta Metsola announced on Thursday the winners of the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought for 2024.

The Prize was awarded to Maria Corina Machado, Former Deputy of Venezuela's National Assembly, and Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, Former Venezuelan Ambassador.

The EP stated in a press release that the prize "symbolizes the Parliament's recognition of Machado as a leader of Venezuela's forces and Gonzalez as the elected president."

Metsola stated that the award to Machado and President-elect Gonzalez was for their "brave struggle to restore freedom and democracy in Venezuela," emphasizing the values they hold dear.

She underscored the EP's solidarity with the people of Venezuela and with Machado and Gonzalez in their fight for the democratic future of their country.

Machado was elected as the presidential candidate for the "Unity Democratic Platform" in 2023 but was later disqualified by the government-controlled National Electoral Council.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez is a diplomat and politician who succeeded her as the "Unity Democratic Platform" candidate.

He denounced the Venezuelan government's failure to publish the official results of the presidential elections and contested Nicolas Maduro, the President of Venezuela's, declared victory, then left the country in September after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The award ceremony for the Sakharov Prize will take place on December 18 in Strasbourg, during the Parliament's plenary session.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is named after Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov and is the EU's highest human rights award.

Established in 1988, it is awarded annually by the Parliament to individuals or organizations in recognition of their efforts in areas such as the defense of human rights, respect for international law, development of democracy, and the defense of the rule of law. (end)

