Khalistani Extremists Deep Assets Of Canadian Intelligence, Influence Students: Recalled Envoy Sanjay Kumar Verma

Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Indian High Commissioner who was recalled as India-Canada ties worsened over the killing of Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar, said Khalistani extremists are deep assets of the Canadian intelligence agency and explained how they influence Indian students, sounding a warning to the Indian parents.

Accusing the Canadian of“encouraging” Khalistani extremists, Sanjay Kumar Verma said,“Khalistani extremists are being encouraged all the time. This is my allegation, I also know that some of these Khalistani extremists and terrorists are deep assets of CSIS, again I'm not giving any evidence.”

“What happens in India will be decided by Indian citizens. These Khalistani extremists are not Indian citizens, they are Canadian citizens and no country should allow its citizens to challenge the sovereignty of another nation,” the recalled Indian envoy said.

HOW KHALISTANI TERRORISTS RECRUIT, INFLUENCE INDIANS

Speaking with NDTV, Sanjay Kumar Verma also explained how Khalistani extremists recruit and influence Indian students.“How this [Khalistani outreach], given the condition of that economy there are few jobs... so students are offered money and food, and this is how Khalistani terrorists and extremists influence them with nefarious plans.” What led to India-Canada diplomatic row? A quick recap

He said the students are also encouraged to take pictures of them protesting and chanting anti-India slogans. As the pictures spread, the students are then told to seek asylum.“Then they are told to go seek asylum... because their version will be, 'If I go back to India now, I will be punished...' and there have been cases of such students being given asylum,” he said.

'PERSON OF INTEREST' LABEL

The Ambassador's assertion comes days after Canada labelled the High Commissioner and five other Indian diplomats as“persons of interest” in the killing of NIA designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Ambassador also denied all charges levelled against him by Ottawa in connection with the killing of Nijjar, saying the“person of interest” declaration came as a shock .

Recalling the moment, he said,“I was on a visit to Toronto. I was sitting at the airport, and I received a message from an interlocutor in global affairs in Canada, which is the Foreign Ministry in Canada, to be present before it in the evening.”

“Unfortunately, I was not available. They, however, agreed to receive me on next morning, October 13. After a bit of conversation they told me that I, along with five other diplomats and officials, are 'persons of interest' in the inquiry into the killing of Nijjar,” Sanjay Kumar Verma recalled.

India-Canada ties: The ties between India and Canada soured after PM Justin Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has“credible allegations” of India's hand in the killing of Nijjar.

