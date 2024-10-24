Belize’S Atoll ‘Shark Parks’ Receive New Long-Term Funding Support

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Belize City, Belize – Surfwear brand Matuse, the Andy Sabin Foundation, and the Global FinPrint Project announced a new commitment to support three important shark conservation areas- Glover's Reef, Lighthouse Reef, and Turneffe Atolls- in Belize.

In 2023, Global FinPrint, as part of its global study of coral reef sharks, showed that these atolls were among the top places in the world for these species, which have declined by an average of 63 percent globally and are recognized as being threatened with extinction due to overfishing.

The of Belize prohibited shark fishing in, and two miles around all three atolls in 2021, in part because of the shark decline.

The core funding provided will be used to employ shark fishers affected by the closure of these areas to monitor atoll shark populations using baited remote underwater video stations.

“This will provide important information to help the government of Belize ensure these protections are working, while also reducing shark catch outside of these areas because the fishers will replace fishing days with research days,” said Beverly Wade, director of the Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit.

Tom Felt, from Matuse, said:“Matuse is delighted to support this community-based conservation project. Sharks are a vital part of ocean ecosystems and the best conservation measures will take the needs of sharks and people into account.”

The two most common shark species at the atolls are the nurse shark (Ginglymostoma cirratum) and Caribbean reef sharks (Carcharhinus perezi), both of which are living tourism attractions that benefit Belizeans working in the tourism industry.

“Tourists come to Belize to experience our beautiful coral reefs, and sharks are one of the main reef animals that they love to see while diving or snorkeling,” said Wade.“We do have a small-scale shark fishery as well, so it is important that we maintain some safe areas for sharks while also keeping the catch outside sustainable, so that our shark fishers can maintain their livelihood too.”

The support provided amounts to BZD $450,000 over four years, with the funders stating that they intend to renew the program if it is effective.

“Belize is on the right track for shark conservation and has a solid national MPA network. We are excited to team with Matuse and the Andy Sabin Foundation to make sure these efforts provide conservation benefits for sharks and benefits to the people of Belize,” said Dr Demian Chapman, the lead scientist of Global FinPrint and director of Sharks and Rays Conservation Research at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida.

