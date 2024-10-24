Harmony Of Sound Festival Unites Cultures Through Music

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Music has a unique power to bring people together and
Azerbaijani composer Khadija Zeynalova understands this better than
anyone.
As the founder of the Harmony of Sound International Music
Festival, she has dedicated herself to celebrating different
musical traditions and fostering cultural connections.
In this interview with AZERNEWS , Khadija Zeynalova
shares her vision for the festival, and how she hopes to create a
space for unity through sound.
She discusses the festival's origins, the exciting lineup
planned for the upcoming 2024 edition focussing on Cuban music, and
the importance of music as a tool for unity and understanding among
people from different backgrounds.
Q: Could you tell us how the idea of organizing the
Harmony of Sound International Music Festival came about and what
are the main goals you are pursuing?
A: The idea of organizing the Harmony of Sound
International Music Festival has been with me for a long time. I
have always dreamed of creating my own international music festival
to promote our country and the rich Azerbaijani musical culture in
the world, particularly in Europe and specifically in Germany.
After founding the Bridge of Sound orchestra in 2016, inspired by
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's work "West-östlicher Divan," I decided
to organize a festival that could unite different nations, musical
instruments, and styles.
Harmony of Sound International Music Festival, which I
established in 2021, has become an important event that brings
together various cultural traditions through music and helps to
build bridges between cultures. Each year, our festival is
dedicated to the musical culture of a new country. In previous
years, we focused on Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Argentina, and in
2024, we will pay special attention to Cuba.
The main goal of the festival is to create a platform where each
country can showcase its musical traditions and instruments,
whether they are folk, classical, or contemporary.
We aim to demonstrate cultural diversity through music and
promote mutual understanding among peoples. Different musical
traditions and cultures converge here.
Q: Why was Cuban music chosen as the theme for this
year's festival?
A: Cuban music is a unique phenomenon that has
absorbed elements from various cultures and styles, making it one
of the most recognizable and beloved forms of music worldwide.
Over the centuries, Cuban music has developed under the
influence of African, Spanish, and Caribbean traditions, resulting
in a rich and diverse musical culture full of energy, passion, and
rhythm. One of the most renowned and popular music genres
associated with Cuba is salsa. This dance genre has gained
worldwide fame due to its dynamism and rich rhythms.
The history of Cuban music begins with son cubano, a genre
considered a precursor to salsa. Son emerged in the early 20th
century as a blend of African rhythms and Spanish music,
particularly traditional guitar music and bolero. Furthermore, we
cannot overlook Cuban jazz, enriched with local rhythms and
melodies.
Cuba has made significant contributions to global jazz culture
through genres like Afro-Cuban jazz, which combines the
improvisational freedom of jazz with the rich rhythms of African
and Caribbean music.
Q: What aspects of Cuban music would you like to
highlight during the festival?
A: Cuban music is incredibly interesting and
multifaceted. It encompasses everything from captivating dance
rhythms to Afro-Cuban melodies. Cuban music has absorbed elements
of Spanish, African, and Latin American musical traditions,
creating a unique sound landscape. This music possesses a special
rhythmic pulse that is impossible to ignore. During our festival,
we would like to emphasize this blend of styles - including salsa,
rumba, son, and rarer Afro-Cuban genres. These rhythms not only
accompany dances but also express the joy and life energy of the
Cuban people.
It is this combination of passion, rhythm, and cultural heritage
that makes Cuban music unique and appealing to listeners worldwide.
Cuban music is not only about sounds; it is also an essential part
of the cultural identity of the nation. It accompanies Cubans
throughout their lives - from family celebrations to national
festivals. Cuban music has the ability to convey joy, passion, and
even pain, making it relatable and understandable to listeners all
over the world.
Cuba continues to be a centre of musical innovation, and its
contribution to global culture is immeasurable.
Q: Which works presented at the festival do you consider
the most significant, and why?
A: The compositions presented at our festival
were very interesting and diverse. We had the honour of hosting
many wonderful ensembles, soloists, and musicians with unique and
captivating concert programs. Special attention was drawn to the
new works that premiered at the festival. The program included
pieces by composers from Germany, Cuba, Spain, and Azerbaijan,
highlighting the international character of our event. I would
particularly like to mention two of my own compositions that were
performed for the first time at this festival. These pieces were
created specifically for the festival and reflect the interaction
of musical cultures from different countries. They are significant
works not only for me personally but also for the entire program,
as they symbolize the festival's main idea - cultural unity through
music.
Q: In your opinion, what is the importance of exchanging
musical cultures between nations, especially in the context of the
Harmony of Sound Festival?
A: Music creates a space of strength and hope
that prevents us from falling into despair and, on the contrary,
maintains faith in the possibility of peace.
The Harmony of Sound International Music Festival builds bridges
between cultures, religions, and nations. It demonstrates that
music can truly unite people, regardless of their nationality,
background, religion, or political views.
The festival plays an important role in promoting peace and
unity among people from different cultures. Harmony of Sound is
designed as a platform for exchanging musical and cultural
traditions between countries, styles, musical genres, and various
musical instruments. At the heart of our festival is always music
that knows no borders. Our goal is to promote the perception and
acceptance of New music, connecting it with traditional music in
the context of intercultural and international dialogue. We also
strive to support young artists and musicians from Germany and
other countries, fostering cultural exchange and uniting people
through concerts featuring invited professional artists and
ensembles.
Q: What are your plans for the future? Will you continue
the Harmony of Sound festival? Are there any solo projects or other
initiatives you plan to implement?
A: We have grand plans for the future. We want
to continue developing and expanding our Harmony of Sound festival,
spreading its concept and attracting even more international
audiences. The main goal of our festival is "Music Without
Borders." Through music, we can communicate with all people,
regardless of their nationality, political beliefs, or cultural
background.
We also have many other projects. This year, we released our
third CD in the USA and Germany. Next year, we have a lot of
exciting projects and ideas planned, both related to the festival
and individual initiatives. We will continue to create musical
programs that unite people and cultures, and delight our audience
with new musical discoveries.
Note that Khadija Zeynalova is a graduate of the Baku Academy of
Music, the Detmold Music Academy and the University of Paderborn in
Germany, where she defended her doctoral dissertation with honours
on the topic of "Azerbaijani Musical Culture of the 20th Century
and Trends in Western Music". Since 1999, she has been a member of
the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan.
While living in Germany, she founded the international musical
group Bridge of Sound, which successfully represents cultural
diversity in the music industry.
In 2007, Khadija became the first Azerbaijani female composer
accepted as a member of the German authors' society GEMA. Her
achievements have been recognized by prestigious scholarships such
as the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, DAAD and a scholarship from the
German Culture Ministry.
As a talented composer, her works have been performed at famous
festivals and concerts in countries such as Azerbaijan, Austria,
Germany, Greece, Georgia, USA, Canada, Great Britain, Italy,
Hungary, Turkey, Cyprus, Japan, Ukraine and many others.
In 2024, she was awarded the title "Künstlerin des Jahres –
Composer of the Year" by the Kloster Landschaft OWL foundation and
the German Ministry of Culture, and was also nominated as "Artist
in Residence".
