EU Slams North Korean Troop Deployment To Russia As Hostile Act

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The European Union said on Thursday it is "deeply alarmed" by reports that the DPRK is sending to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

His move "would constitute a serious breach of international law, including the fundamental principles of the UN Charter," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated in a press release.

Borrell described the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia as "a hostile act by North Korea with serious consequences for global peace and security," accusing Russia of "spreading instability and escalation in the region and across the globe."

He strongly condemned the "deepening military cooperation and arms transfers between the DPRK and Russia," considering it a "flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions."

He urged "the DPRK to stop providing support for Russia's illegal war efforts."

EU High Representative pointed out that the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea sends a clear message: that Russia is "not sincerely interested in a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace," but rather is "escalating and desperately seeking any help for its war, including from actors that are severely disrupting global peace and security."

In this context, Borrell described Russia's stance on North Korea's nuclear weapons as "disturbing," stating that "Russia is relinquishing its key obligations from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) including to prevent nuclear proliferation and violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions adopted with Russia's support."

He noted that North Korea's ongoing support for Russia's war against Ukraine illustrates "how closely linked European security is to the security of the Indo-Pacific region," emphasising the EU's cooperation with international partners on this issue.

Media reports have indicated that North Korea is sending about 3,000 soldiers to Russia to fight alongside Russian forces, part of a total of 10,000 soldiers expected to be sent to Russia by December. (end)

arn









MENAFN24102024000071011013ID1108816906