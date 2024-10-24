India's Private Sector Economy Demonstrates Strong Growth In October

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 24 (KNN)

India's private sector continues to thrive, reflecting robust growth as highlighted by the latest Flash PMI survey compiled by S&P Global.

In October, the composite output registered a strong 58.6, indicating expansion for the thirty-ninth consecutive month.



This figure marks an increase from September's final reading of 58.3, surpassing the long-run average of 54.7 and illustrating the resilience of the Indian economy amid global uncertainties.

The survey indicated a notable uptick in new work intakes, which spurred companies to ramp up business activities and enhance recruitment efforts. This surge in growth momentum was not without challenges, as it also coincided with intensified price pressures across sectors.



Manufacturers exhibited a stronger performance compared to service providers in terms of output and sales growth. However, they simultaneously faced sharper increases in input costs and selling prices.

In the manufacturing sector, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose to 57.4 in October, recovering from a low of 56.5 in September.



This robust figure, well above the series trend, signals a significant improvement in the sector's health, bolstered by increased factory production and enhanced business conditions. Companies reported a marked rise in new orders, which is crucial for sustaining this momentum.

Conversely, the service sector demonstrated stronger hiring trends, indicating a balanced approach to labor needs across different segments of the economy. As businesses respond to heightened demand, recruitment efforts are expected to continue, thereby supporting further economic growth.

The comprehensive data from the HSBC Flash PMI underscores the dynamic nature of India's economy, where both manufacturing and services play pivotal roles in driving expansion. The continuous growth in the composite index suggests that businesses are adapting to market conditions, overcoming challenges while capitalizing on new opportunities.

In summary, India's private sector showcased remarkable resilience in October, with strong growth signals emerging from both manufacturing and services. As companies gear up to meet increasing demand, the focus will likely remain on managing cost pressures while fostering employment and production capabilities. This growth trajectory not only reinforces India's economic prospects but also positions it as a vital player in the global market landscape.

(KNN Bureau)