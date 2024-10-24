5 Killed, 22 Wounded In Ankara Terrorist Attack
Date
10/24/2024
KABUL (Pajhwok): At least five people have been killed and 22 others injured as a result of an armed attack on a factory of Turkey's Aviation industry near Ankara, the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.
The BBC reported the factory targeted was related to the Turkish aerospace industry. In the videos taken by security cameras, at least two gunmen are seen shooting around the entrance gate.
Two attackers, including a woman, were killed. At least five people lost their lives and 22 others were wounded in the Wednesday's assault.
After the attack, the Turkish defence ministry said:“Turkish forces destroyed 32 terrorist targets in an air operation conducted in northern Iraq and Syria.” A number of terrorists were killed, it added.
According to CNN, Turkish authorities slapped a broadcast ban in the attack's aftermath to counter terrorist propaganda.
