Israeli Airstrikes Kill 55, Injure 132 In Gaza
Date
10/24/2024 2:06:26 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Oct. 24 (Petra) - The Ministry
of health
in Gaza reported that Israeli forces have carried out four massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, leaving 55 people dead and 132 injured
over the past 24 hours.
In its daily report on the casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, now in its 384th day, the ministry indicated that numerous victims
remain trapped under rubble and on the streets, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to the ongoing attacks.
The ministry confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has climbed to 42,847, with 100,544 injured since the hostilities began on October 7, 2023.
MENAFN24102024000117011021ID1108816404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.