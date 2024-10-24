Israeli Airstrikes Kill 55, Injure 132 In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 24 (Petra) - The of in Gaza reported that Israeli forces have carried out four massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, leaving 55 people dead and 132 over the past 24 hours.In its daily report on the casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, now in its 384th day, the ministry indicated that numerous remain trapped under rubble and on the streets, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to the ongoing attacks.The ministry confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has climbed to 42,847, with 100,544 injured since the hostilities began on October 7, 2023.