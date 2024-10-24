AI Training Dataset Market Worth $9.58 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America has emerged as the largest regional for AI training dataset, owing to hefty investments being poured into AI. As reported in the 2022 US budget, the AI spending of the US was greater than USD 3.3 billion dollars, which created a demand for quality training datasets. The region's strong focus on advancing large-scale AI models like GPT-4 by OpenAI and DeepMind's AlphaFold also showcases the requirement for multimodal and high-quality training datasets to develop such models. Also, the existence of cloud hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud has sped up the provision of scalable AI solutions, including data annotation and management, as part of their cloud services. In Canada, companies like Element AI (acquired by ServiceNow) are creating sophisticated AI models for sectors like finance and logistics, driving the need for reliable datasets to ensure precision and effectiveness.

This trend is also assisted by the North American regulatory landscape, which favors responsible artificial intelligence practices, increasing the market demand for data sets that are both transparent and free from bias. A similar trend is reflected in California's Automated Decision Systems Accountability Act (AB-13) which seeks to ensure that AI systems are fair and accountable.

Top Key Companies in AI Training Dataset Market:

Market:

The major players in the AI Training Dataset Market include Scale AI (US), Appen (Australia), Lionbridge Technologies (US), AWS (US), and Sama (US), along with SMEs and startups such as Snorkel AI (US), V7 Labs (UK), Alegion (US), Toloka AI (US), and iMerit (US).

