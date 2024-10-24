Digicert Welcomes Lakshmi Hanspal As New Chief Trust Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEHI, Utah, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert , a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced the appointment of Lakshmi Hanspal as Chief Trust Officer. Hanspal, a seasoned cybersecurity leader, will play a pivotal role in advancing DigiCert's commitment to providing world-class digital trust solutions.

Hanspal will be based in the company's Sunnyvale office and report directly to DigiCert Chief Executive Officer Amit Sinha. She most recently served as Global Chief Information Security Officer for Devices and Services. In that role, she led security strategy and operations for some of the world's most widely used connected devices. Prior to Amazon, she held senior leadership positions as Chief Security Officer at Box and SAP Ariba, as well as security leadership roles at the Bank of America and PayPal.

"Lakshmi is an exceptionally experienced leader with a strong track record for building and leading trust initiatives,” said Sinha.“She will be a great addition to our team and will help further strengthen our position as the clear leader in digital trust.”

Hanspal is a recognized advocate for digital trust and cybersecurity. She has served as a strategic advisor and board member for several organizations, helping shape security standards and governance frameworks that prioritize trust. At DigiCert, she will oversee efforts to strengthen trust strategies, including digital identity, public key infrastructure (PKI), and secure communications for a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“I am thrilled to join DigiCert, a company at the forefront of building the infrastructure for digital trust,” said Hanspal.“I particularly look forward to applying my experience in cybersecurity and operations to help our customers protect their digital way of life.”

Hanspal holds a master's degree in computer science and is an active voice in the cybersecurity community, often speaking about the importance of trust, diversity, and innovation in the field.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust , enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ON , the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit or follow @digicert.

