Berlin Announces USD 103 Mln In Aid For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The German on Thursday pledged 96 million euros (USD 103 million) in aid for Lebanon.

The announcement was made by Berlin during an international aid-pledging in Paris, the German Foreign said in a press release.

The latest German contribution mainly aims at enabling the Lebanese government to address the humanitarian crisis triggered by the Israeli on Lebanon, the ministry added.

Earlier on Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that his country would pledge 60 million euros (USD 64 million) in aid for Lebanon in the international donors conference in Paris.

The pledge was given by Chancellor Scholz during a phone call with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, a German government spokesperson said in a press statement. (end)

