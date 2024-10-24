Berlin Announces USD 103 Mln In Aid For Lebanon
BERLIN, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The German government on Thursday pledged 96 million euros (USD 103 million) in aid for Lebanon.
The announcement was made by Berlin during an international aid-pledging conference in Paris, the German Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The latest German contribution mainly aims at enabling the Lebanese government to address the humanitarian crisis triggered by the Israeli Occupation attacks on Lebanon, the ministry added.
Earlier on Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that his country would pledge 60 million euros (USD 64 million) in aid for Lebanon in the international donors conference in Paris.
The pledge was given by Chancellor Scholz during a phone call with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, a German government spokesperson said in a press statement. (end)
