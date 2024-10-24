Offending Catholics: China’S Assault On Bishops, Seen As Successors To The Apostles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In China, the Catholic Church faces a profound challenge as ten bishops endure relentless persecution by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This struggle highlights a broader conflict between religious freedom and state control. These bishops, who hold significant spiritual authority within the Catholic Church, have become symbols of resistance against the CCP's efforts to control religious expression.



Bishops play a vital role in the Catholic faith. They are seen as successors to the Apostles, tasked with teaching and preserving the true Word of God within their dioceses. This sacred duty makes their persecution not only a personal tragedy but also a profound insult to Catholics worldwide. The plight of these bishops has intensified since the Vatican and China signed an agreement in 2018 regarding the appointment of bishops.



This deal, renewed multiple times, was intended to unify China's divided Catholic community. However, it has faced criticism for failing to protect those who refuse to join the state-controlled Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA) . The CPCA demands allegiance to the CCP over the Vatican, forcing clergy to conform to communist ideology.







Among these persecuted figures is Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin from Fujian province. Over three decades, he has faced repeated detentions and pressure to align with the CPCA. Despite agreeing to serve as an auxiliary bishop after being replaced by a government-appointed counterpart, Guo continued to resist. His defiance led to his eviction and eventual resignation in 2020.

A Deep Offense: China's Assault on Catholic Bishops, Seen as Successors to the Apostles

Bishop Julius Jia Zhiguo of Hebei has also suffered under CCP oppression. Detained multiple times since 1963, Jia's latest arrest came in 2020 for allowing hymn singing without state approval. His detention continues despite his advanced age and declining health.



Bishop Thaddeus Ma Daqin of Shanghai remains under house arrest after publicly rejecting CPCA cooperation in 2012. His situation exemplifies how the Sino-Vatican agreement failed to improve conditions for those resisting state control.



Despite these challenges, the Vatican recently extended its agreement with China for another four years. Supporters argue that this move helps maintain dialogue and supports Catholics loyal to Rome. Critics, however, see it as conceding too much power to an authoritarian regime while neglecting persecuted believers.



This ongoing saga underscores the complex relationship between faith and politics in China. As these bishops continue their silent struggle, their plight serves as a stark reminder of the cost of religious conviction in a world where freedom remains elusive for many.

MENAFN24102024007421016031ID1108815718