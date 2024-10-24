One Direction artist passes away in Argentina

(MENAFN) In a shocking turn of events, Liam Payne, a former member of the globally renowned boy One Direction, was found dead on Wednesday following a fall from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 31-year-old British pop star suffered “extremely serious injuries” after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel, located in the vibrant Palermo neighborhood of the city. Local police confirmed that medics pronounced him dead at the scene.



Authorities reported that the hotel manager alerted emergency services shortly before the incident, requesting immediate assistance due to a situation involving Payne. According to Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, it appears that Payne had jumped from the balcony of his room. The hotel staff had described him as “aggressive” and suggested he might have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



In a recording of the emergency call, the hotel manager can be heard expressing concern over the situation, stating, “We have a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol. He breaks things up. He is tearing the whole room apart.” This alarming call set off a chain of events leading to the discovery of Payne's body.



Alberto Crescenti, head of the State Emergency Medical System, indicated that authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death and are conducting an autopsy to gather more information.



Just 45 minutes prior to the tragic announcement, Payne had shared a Snapchat post showcasing himself shirtless alongside a young woman in a black bikini, seemingly enjoying his vacation.



The news of Liam Payne's untimely death has sent shockwaves through the music industry and his fanbase, with many expressing their sorrow and disbelief over the loss of a talented artist who played a significant role in shaping pop music in the 2010s. As investigations continue, tributes and condolences from fans and fellow artists are expected to pour in, honoring Payne's legacy and contributions to music.

