Audioeye Sets Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye,

(Nasdaq: AEYE ) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, will hold a call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-8289

International number: 201-689-8341

Webcast:

Q324 Webcast Link

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be

webcast live and available for replay

via the

investor relations

section of the Company's

website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through November 21, 2024 via the following numbers:

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853

International replay number: 201-612-7415

Replay passcode:

13749411

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes -

including over 122,000 customers like Samsung,

Calvin Klein, and Samsonite -

are accessible

and usable. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs. The comprehensive solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated accessibility fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and industry-leading legal protection.

