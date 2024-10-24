Audioeye Sets Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc.
(Nasdaq: AEYE ) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-8289
International number: 201-689-8341
Webcast:
Q324 Webcast Link
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will also be
webcast live and available for replay
via the
investor relations
section of the Company's
website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through November 21, 2024 via the following numbers:
Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853
International replay number: 201-612-7415
Replay passcode:
13749411
About AudioEye
AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes -
including over 122,000 customers like Samsung,
Calvin Klein, and Samsonite -
are accessible
and usable. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs. The comprehensive solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated accessibility fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and industry-leading legal protection.
Investor Contact:
Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
[email protected]
949-574-3860
SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.
