Top militia commander changes sides in conflict-torn Sudan

(MENAFN) In a significant development within the protracted conflict in Sudan, the Sudanese (SAF) have announced the defection of a high-ranking commander from the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Abu Aqla Muhammad Ahmed Kikil, who was the RSF's commander in the southeastern state of El Gezira, has reportedly left the faction, taking several of his with him. This marks the first notable high-level defection since the outbreak of hostilities more than 18 months ago.



On Sunday, the SAF released a statement praising Kikil and his contingent for their “brave” decision to abandon what they labeled a “terrorist” organization intent on the destruction of the nation. The army expressed its readiness to welcome those who choose to support the national cause, emphasizing that their doors remain open to any individual who defects and surrenders to the nearest military unit.



In its announcement, the SAF reiterated the amnesty offered by the head of the Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, extending an invitation to any rebel to join the national forces and report to military bases across Sudan.



However, the RSF has dismissed the SAF's characterization of Kikil's defection. In a statement reported by Reuters, the paramilitary group contended that Kikil's switch was the result of a negotiated deal, rather than a reaction to the army’s purportedly destructive agenda. The BBC corroborated this claim, citing military sources that indicated Kikil and his fighters surrendered after months of negotiations with the SAF.



This defection occurs amidst ongoing fighting on multiple fronts between the SAF and RSF, with the latter reportedly gaining control over substantial territories within Sudan. The dynamics of the conflict continue to shift, with defections and realignments potentially influencing the balance of power in this war-torn nation.

