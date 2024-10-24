Walgreens And Veeva Form Strategic Partnership

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems)

DEERFIELD, Ill. and PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Walgreens

(Nasdaq: WBA ), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retail leader, and Veeva Systems

(NYSE: VEEV ) a leading provider of software, data, and services for the life sciences industry, today announced a long-term partnership to help life sciences companies improve patient outcomes.

The partnership enriches Veeva Data Cloud

products and allows Walgreens to better serve life sciences through access to Veeva Data Cloud and Veeva Clinical Platform.

"As the front door to healthcare for most communities, Walgreens remains the independent partner of choice for life sciences companies looking to improve patient outreach and engagement," said Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Tim Wentworth. "Collaborating across the industry, combining our unmatched retail pharmacy and specialty pharmacy strengths with best-in-class technology products, is another way we're making healthcare more connected in the U.S."

"As a neighborhood health destination and modern pharmacy for millions, Walgreens plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "Partnering with Walgreens expands the breadth of data in Veeva Data Cloud, giving life sciences companies the high-quality data they need to better understand market trends and improve patient outcomes."

