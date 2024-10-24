Kuwait DGCA Discusses Boosting Coop. With Malaysia, S. Korea, Rwanda, UAE

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Buqis

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Chief of Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) Humoud engaged in four meetings on Thursday with officials from all of Malaysia, South Korea, Rwanda and the UAE.

The meetings were held during fourth day of ICAO's Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) Event in Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

Sheikh Al-Sabah told KUNA that meeting with Malaysian Undersecretary Mohammad Mazlan culminated in the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that encompasses a number of services including increase of flight numbers.

He stated that the meeting with South Korea's Head of Air Transport Department Ji Young Shim also resulted in the signing of a MoU and a protocol amending air transport agreement in order to keep up with industry developments.

As for meeting with Emirati counterpart, Saif Al-Suwaidi, it included a discussion of regional and international topics as well as improving flight operations, Al-Sabah mentioned, adding that the meeting with Rwandan Deputy Chief of Civil Aviation, Winnie Ngamije, handled boosting coordination and cooperation between the two nations.

The annual conference, hosted this year by Malaysian Ministry of Transport, is taking place between the 21st to 25th of October with the attendance of civil aviation representatives from all over the globe and a number of regional and international organizations.

The conference, organized by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) grants participants the opportunity to engage in negotiations and bilateral talks concerning aviation services, as well as grants policy makers, organizational authorities, operators and service providers the chance to connect. (end) aab