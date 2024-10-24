First Citizens Bancshares Declares Dividends



A quarterly common stock dividend of $1.95 per share on the company's Class A and Class B common stock – which is an increase from the previous quarter's common stock dividend of $1.64 per share.



A regular quarterly dividend of $13.4375 per share on the company's 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, resulting in a distribution of $0.335938 per depositary share.



A dividend of $23.205632 per share on the company's fixed-to-floating rate, non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B.

A regular quarterly dividend of $0.351563 per share on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series C.



ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA ), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500TM, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; personalized service and resources to help grow and manage wealth; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.