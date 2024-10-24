Surgical Scissors Market Size Reach USD 437 Million By 2027 Registering A CAGR Of 3.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- the global surgical scissors accounted for $331.46 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $436.70 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2027.



Increase in number of surgical procedures, rise in adoption of minimally-invasive surgical procedures, and surge in geriatric populations that suffer from chronic diseases drive the growth of the global surgical scissors market. However, risk of surgery-associated infection hampers the market growth. On the contrary, untapped market in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.



Request Sample Report at:



The surgical scissors market can be segmented in various ways based on different factors, such as product type, material type, end-user, and geography.



Product Type: Surgical scissors can be classified into various types based on their intended use, such as:



Operating scissors

Mayo scissors

Metzenbaum scissors

Tenotomy scissors

Stitch scissors

Bandage scissors

Iris scissors

Curved scissors

Straight scissors

Micro scissors



Material Type: Surgical scissors can be made of different materials, such as stainless steel, tungsten carbide, and titanium.



End-user: The surgical scissors market can also be segmented based on the end-user, such as:



Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Research and academic institutes

Veterinary clinics and hospitals



Geography: The surgical scissors market can be segmented based on geography into various regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Factors such as healthcare infrastructure, regulatory policies, and healthcare spending in these regions can influence market dynamics and demand for surgical scissors.



The global surgical scissors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into reusable surgical scissors and disposable surgical scissors. The reusable surgical scissors segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the disposable surgical scissors segment is projected to reach the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the market is classified into orthopedics, cardiology, neurology, oral and throat, gastroenterology, dermatology, and others. The gastroenterology segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the market. However, the cardiology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



For Purchase Enquiry at:



The global surgical scissors market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Arthrex, Inc, Becton, B Braun Melsungen AG, Geister Medizintechnik GmbH, Dickinson and Company, KLS Martin (KLS) group, Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, Scanlan International, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, World Precision Instruments, Inc., and Skyline Surgical Instruments.



About Allied Market Research:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.