Ukraine Launches Embassy In Oman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of Ukraine has officially started its work in the Sultanate of Oman.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and his counterpart from Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi took part in the opening ceremony, Ukrinform reports with reference to the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Oman has become the eighth foreign mission in the wave of expansion of Ukraine's diplomatic presence in Africa and the Middle East, which has been going on since 2022, the foreign diplomatic service noted.































The Embassy of Ukraine has officially started work in the Sultanate of Oman / Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Sybiha explains why he comes toin one of first visits

In his speech at the ceremony, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the opening of new embassies in Africa and the Middle East is part of a broader foreign policy course aimed at strengthening Ukraine's ties with the countries in the so-called“Global South”. He also expressed his belief that the establishment of a foreign diplomatic institution will bring bilateral relations between Ukraine and Oman to a qualitatively new level.

"The Sultanate of Oman is of strategic importance for Ukraine in view of its geographical location, a critical role in energy supply chains, a place in the world energy market as a member of OPEC, the possibility of supplying Ukrainian food to the countries of East Africa, and an authoritative voice in the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf," noted Sybiha.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as part of the wave of expansion of Ukraine's diplomatic presence, embassies have already started operating in Botswana, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, Mozambique, and Rwanda.