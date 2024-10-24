Podcast: Korean-Ness In PR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Christina Kim, a former Freuds exec and now corporate PR manager at firm Yanolja, joins Maja Pawinska Sims on the PRovoke podcast to talk about how a blend of speed, quality and trust has helped Korean brands rise on the global stage. As a Korean who now lives and works in New York, Kim shares how this cultural identity has shaped not just her outlook and her career in PR but also the global success of Korean brands such as Samsung, Hyundai, LG and a plethora of K-Beauty products.

