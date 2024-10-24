Podcast: Korean-Ness In PR
Date
10/24/2024 5:08:59 AM
(MENAFN- PRovoke)
Christina Kim, a former Freuds exec and now corporate PR manager at travel technology firm Yanolja, joins Maja Pawinska Sims on the PRovoke media podcast to talk about how a blend of speed, quality and trust has helped Korean brands rise on the global stage. As a Korean who now lives and works in New York, Kim shares how this cultural identity has shaped not just her outlook and her career in PR but also the global success of Korean brands such as Samsung, Hyundai, LG and a plethora of K-Beauty products.
MENAFN24102024000219011063ID1108814775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.