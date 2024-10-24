Call For Abstracts: EGU25 Session EOS2.7 On Sustainable Development Of Earth And Outer Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Department of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies at Hanyang University invites researchers, educators, professionals, and policymakers to join EOS2.7.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European Geosciences Union (EGU) is pleased to announce the call for abstracts for the upcoming EGU25 General Assembly session EOS2.7 titled "Sustainable Development of Earth and Outer Space: A New Human Productivity Strategy." Researchers, educators, professionals, and policymakers are invited to submit abstracts and participate in this groundbreaking session.Abstract Submission Deadline: 15 January 2025, 13:00 CETSession OverviewHumans venture into space to explore the unknown, expand scientific knowledge, and harness unique resources and opportunities for technological innovation, economic growth, and humanity's long-term survival. This session addresses applying sustainability principles to Earth and outer space, elevating human productivity to new heights. By focusing on sustainability in terrestrial and extraterrestrial contexts, we encourage the development of technologies and policies that ensure the long-term survival and prosperity of human society while driving economic growth.Integrating sustainable practices into space exploration and Earth management represents a forward-thinking strategy that aligns with global sustainability initiatives. This session is critical for research, teaching, and practical applications related to higher education, offering a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.Topics of InterestWe welcome abstracts on a variety of topics, including but not limited to:@Sustainable Space ExplorationStrategies for long-term human presence in spaceResource utilization on other planets and moons@Space-Earth InterlinkagesSatellite technologies for Earth observation and sustainabilityImpact of space activities on Earth's environment@Policy and Ethical DimensionsLegal frameworks for space resourcesEthical considerations of extraterrestrial exploration@Technological InnovationsBreakthrough technologies in propulsion, energy, and materialsAI and robotics in space and Earth applications@Cross-Disciplinary CollaborationIntegrating sciences, engineering, and social sciencesCollaborative models between academia, industry, and government@Relevance to Higher EducationThis session is highly relevant to higher education teaching and research. It provides opportunities for:@Curriculum Development: Incorporate cutting-edge topics into academic programs.@Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Foster partnerships across different fields of study.@Student Engagement: Prepare students for future challenges and opportunities in sustainability and space exploration.@Research Advancement: Contribute to sustainable solutions addressing terrestrials and extraterrestrial needs.By participating, educators and institutions can help prepare a new generation of leaders equipped to handle the complexities of sustainable development on Earth and beyond.Submission Details@Abstract Submission Deadline: 15 January 2025, 13:00 CETSubmission Portal: Visit the EGU25 abstract submission page at .Select session EOS2.7 from the list of available sessions.Follow the on-screen instructions to submit your abstract.About the European Geosciences Union (EGU)The EGU is Europe's premier geosciences union, dedicated to pursuing excellence in the Earth, planetary, and space sciences to benefit humanity worldwide. The EGU General Assembly 2025 will unite geoscientists worldwide for one meeting covering all Earth, planetary, and space sciences disciplines.Convener IntroductionThe Department of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies at the Graduate School of International Studies, Hanyang University (GSIS) delivers the first advanced program in information and strategy established in South Korea. Recognizing that disruptive technological innovations and rapid political, social, and geopolitical changes have intensified uncertainties in the global industrial environment, the convener specializes in navigating these complexities that challenge strategic decision-making for managers, administrators, and leaders in public institutions. The convener's work identifies the most critical information necessary for companies and public institutions to respond effectively to the rapidly changing industrial and scientific landscapes. By providing core education and practical experience, they guide organizations in systematically collecting, processing, and analyzing information to derive optimal strategies aligned with their visions. The Department centers around the key themes of "Global," "Strategy," and "Information." With a profound understanding of global strategies and intelligence, the department brings invaluable insight to the session on "Sustainable Development of Earth and Outer Space: A New Human Productivity Strategy." Their expertise in handling uncertainties and formulating effective strategies is instrumental in addressing the complex challenges of sustainable development in both terrestrial and extraterrestrial contexts. By fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation, the department aims to prepare a new generation of leaders equipped to navigate and contribute to the evolving landscape of global sustainability.The educational curriculum is composed of the main fields:@Strategy@Data Analysis@ Competitive Intelligence@Security and Risk Management@OthersCo-Convener IntroductionScholarly (学术志) is a renowned academic dissemination and education platform established by Ph.D. graduates in Chinese universities. Scholarly (学术志) has amassed over 5 million users in university research groups. Dedicated to assisting the academic community's growth, Scholarly (学术志) provides systematic courses across multiple domains, including research methodologies, academic writing, doctoral entrance exam coaching, and AI empowerment. Over the past 10 years, the platform has served 500,000 users, offering more than 1,000 online and offline courses, and has built a strong reputation and influence within the academic field. Since 2023, leveraging the latest trends in AI development, Scholarly (学术志) has rapidly transitioned to develop AI-driven services. It has empowered thousands of scholars to enhance their academic skills by utilizing large AI models. As a leading enterprise in the academic education industry, Scholarly (学术志) continues advancing new academic education initiatives, evolving from connecting knowledge to people to achieving academic community building and communal development in scientific research. Through this extensive experience and commitment to fostering academic growth and innovation, the co-convener brings valuable insight and leadership to the Sustainable Development of Earth and Outer Space session. The session aims to prepare a new generation of leaders equipped to handle complex global challenges.Join Us in Shaping the FutureDon't miss this opportunity to contribute to a session that aims to significantly boost human productivity through innovation, resource optimization, and cross-field collaboration. Your research could be pivotal in shaping sustainable strategies for our planet and beyond.

Xiuli Chen

Hanyang University

