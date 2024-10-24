(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15,

Lenovo Group, in collaboration with TÜV Rheinland Greater China (herein after referred to as "TÜV Rheinland"), the international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification

organization, held the "2024 Lenovo Supplier Standards and Certification Conference" in Shenzhen. The event focused on sharing Lenovo Group's product compliance and green requirements, while also providing insights into ESG, chemical regulations, and the standards of key global markets. This initiative aimed to promote the development of green manufacturing within the industry.

Liu Wei, Global Director of Standards and Environmental Affairs at Lenovo Group

Jay Yang, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Electrical

TÜV Rheinland Supports 2024 Lenovo's Supplier Standards and Certification Conference in China Advocating for Green Manufacturing

Liu Wei, Global Director of Standards and Environmental Affairs at Lenovo Group, attended the event and delivered a speech. "It takes ten years to plant a tree and see it grow. This year marks the 10th Lenovo Supplier Standards and Certification Conference, a significant milestone for Lenovo's standards and certification efforts," she said. Liu emphasized that this year marks Lenovo's 40th anniversary. Lenovo is seizing opportunities in hybrid artificial intelligence and leveraging its global strengths. In the ESG arena, Lenovo is accelerating the adoption of AI on its ESG digital management platform. This initiative aims to inspire more companies to embrace the ESG philosophy and continuously strengthen the environmental management of its global supply chain.

Jay Yang, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Electrical, commented, "Since 2005, TÜV Rheinland has collaborated with Lenovo Group across multiple fields, helping Lenovo obtain certification for a wide range of products worldwide, supporting Lenovo's leading position in the industry, and jointly delivering innovative, consumer-centric products. Through our longstanding partnership, we have witnessed Lenovo's efforts in product compliance, green development, and ESG practices, reinforcing its leadership in environmental responsibility."

During the conference, experts from Lenovo Group and TÜV Rheinland shared insights on green supply chains and compliance management to help relevant enterprises reduce environmental risks and gain a competitive edge in the market with higher quality and safer products.

Synergies in Upstream and Downstream for Green Supply Chain Development

In the green supply chain session held in the morning, Lenovo's experts discussed several topics, including "Lenovo's Requirements for Restricted Substance Management," "Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)," "Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR)," "Lenovo's ESG Strategy and Management Requirements," and "Lenovo's ESG Information Disclosure Experience and the Application of Digital Tools in ESG Data Management."

As sustainable development has become a global consensus, environmental protection regulations are increasingly valued by companies, various countries and regions have also successively introduced new regulations. For this reason, TÜV Rheinland also addressed topics such as "Global Hazardous Substances Regulation Progress," "EU ESPR Latest Requirements and Sustainable Development Strategies," and "TCO Certified 10th Generation Analysis." By combining these discussions with TÜV Rheinland's sustainable services, they aimed to provide insights for the green and low-carbon transformation of products and export strategies.

AI Empowerment: Exploring New Perspectives on Testing, Certification, and Global Market Access

In the compliance management session, TÜV Rheinland led a discussion on the rapid development of AI from the perspective of testing and certification, themed "Testing and Certification Meets AI." The focus was on identifying opportunities while mitigating potential risks associated with this development. The session also covered global key market access, addressing topics such as "Summary of the Latest Information on International Market Access," "Update of IEC 62368 Global Acceptable Status," "European and American Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Requirements," and "European Union and Saudi Arabia Type-C Interface Common Charger Directive Solutions."

Additionally, Yin Yuang, mobile communication division director of Testing Center of the State Radio Monitoring Center, introduced Domestic Radio Transmitter Equipment Model Approval Regulations/Model Approval License Application Process. Lenovo highlighted topics such as "New Packaging Materials," and "Supply Chain Security Incident Analysis and Response Practices." This showcased Lenovo's commitment to supply chain security management and compliance control as a pioneer in low-carbon transformation and an enabler of intelligent manufacturing.

As a global leader in technical services, TÜV Rheinland has provided green solutions to clients focused on energy conservation, environmental protection, and low-carbon initiatives since 2010. With a team of experienced experts in sustainable development, environmental auditing, corporate social responsibility, and stakeholder engagement, TÜV Rheinland is dedicated to offering professional and efficient technical support to help companies develop and implement sustainable development strategies. In the future, TÜV Rheinland will continue to leverage its extensive experience and technical expertise to deliver sustainable solutions centered on green supply chains, helping China's electronics and electrical manufacturing industries achieve "green manufacturing."

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China

