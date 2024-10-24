Israeli Occupation's Attacks Kill Syrian Soldier, Injure Seven - SANA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- A Syrian soldier was killed and seven others when Israeli fighter jets bombaed two locations in Syria, official authorities said Thursday.,

The Israeli occupation attacked at 3:40 a.m. Kfar Sousa in Damascus and a military post in Homs killing one serviceman and injuring seven others, the official news agency (SANA) quoted a military source as saying.

The Israeli occupation launched its attack from the directions of the occupied Golan Heights and northern Lebanon. (end)

