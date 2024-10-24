AFU Destroy Russian Buk-M2
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Southern Defense Forces have destroyed a Russian Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system.
According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram and posted a video.
“The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the enemy's Buk-M2 air defense system,” the video description reads.
As reported by Ukrinform , the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces discovered and destroyed a training site for Russian troops.
