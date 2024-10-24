عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AFU Destroy Russian Buk-M2

AFU Destroy Russian Buk-M2


10/24/2024 1:10:01 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Southern Defense Forces have destroyed a Russian Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram and posted a video.

“The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the enemy's Buk-M2 air defense system,” the video description reads.

Read also: AFU shot down 57 Russian drones overnight, 15 lost in are

As reported by Ukrinform , the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces discovered and destroyed a training site for Russian troops.

MENAFN24102024000193011044ID1108814072


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search