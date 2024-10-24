HMC's Conference Brings Together Global Experts To Transform Outcomes In Cancer Care

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) 's National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR) successfully concluded the Annual Breast Cancer 2024, which took place recently at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha.

Under this year's theme,“Advancing Breast Cancer Care: Innovations in Detection, Treatment, and Management,” the two - day conference united over 250 healthcare professionals, researchers, and experts worldwide to explore the latest breast cancer detection, treatment, and care advancements.

Dr. Mohamed Salem Al Hassan, CEO and Medical Director of the NCCCR, opened the ceremony with an inspiring speech that highlighted the significance of this conference, emphasizing that it marks the tenth consecutive year of its occurrence. He expressed gratitude for the remarkable turnout, noting the full attendance in the hall and the vital importance of collaboration in advancing breast cancer care.

The 2024 conference provided a significant platform to discuss advanced innovations such as targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs). Attendees engaged in challenging discussions, interactive panels, and comprehensive presentations designed to enhance understanding and application of these transformative treatments in clinical practice.

Dr. Salha Bujassoum Al Bader, Chairperson of Medical Oncology and Palliative Care Medicine at NCCCR, Director of the Center for Clinical and Precision Medicine and Genomics (CCPMG) at HMC, and Chair of the Organizing Committee, expressed the implications of this high-profile conference, she said:“The Annual Breast Cancer Conference 2024 demonstrated our progress in the fight against breast cancer. We witnessed a paradigm shift in treatment approaches that will undoubtedly reshape clinical practices, improve patient experiences, and provide renewed hope and confidence to cancer patients.”

The event featured a diverse program of keynote speeches by esteemed international, regional, and local experts, offering comprehensive updates on the latest in breast cancer biology, biomarkers, and management strategies. By bringing together oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, primary care physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals, the conference created a collaborative environment to bridge the gap between scientific research and real-world clinical practice.