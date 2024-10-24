Israel's Actions Shake Liberal World Order To Its Core

(MENAFN- Asia Times) While the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could have provided an off-ramp for the conflict in Gaza, Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing vows of“total victory” make this seem unlikely .

The concept of“total victory”, however, is extremely problematic. Every time Israel declares an area cleared of Hamas and then withdraws, Hamas, which carried out the horrific attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, has quickly returned to reestablish control .

As a result, there has been a marked Israeli escalation in northern Gaza in recent days, and much discussion about a so-called“general's plan” being pushed by some right-wing members of Netanyahu's government.

Concocted by a former Israeli general, Giora Eiland , the plan is, in essence, to forego negotiations, bisect the enclave and give northern Gaza's 400,000 inhabitants the bleak choice between leaving and dying .

We don't know whether Netanyahu will officially endorse the plan. Israeli leaders reportedly told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week they are not implementing it. However, it nonetheless has broad support among Israel's political and military elite.

The Israeli military has already issued expulsion orders to the people of northern Gaza. The government has said anyone who remains would be considered a military target and will be deprived of food and water .

While Israel denies obstructing humanitarian aid, the World Food Program said no food aid entered northern Gaza for two weeks in early October. While some aid has been entering since then, thousands are still at risk of starvation and outbreaks of preventable diseases.

Moreover, many Palestinians, including the sick, elderly and wounded, are unable to move and have nowhere to go. The prospect of the overcrowded and unprotected tent cities of the south is hardly enticing.