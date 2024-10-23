Australian Shares Fall As Miners Offset Real Estate And Healthcare Gains

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, as Fortescue dragged miners lower after it reported quarterly production numbers amid falling iron ore prices, which offset the gains in and healthcare stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% to 8,190.3, as of 2242 GMT. The benchmark closed up 0.1% on Wednesday.

were the biggest drag on the benchmark, falling 1.1% as iron ore prices declined on a weaker global steel outlook and softer forecasts for China's economic recovery.

Fortescue declined as much as 3.4%, on track for its worst session in more than two weeks, despite reporting higher first-quarter iron ore shipments.

Its rival mining heavyweights Rio Tinto and BHP Group, however, were down 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Local gold stocks were the biggest decliners on the ASX 200 index, dipping 2.6% as gold prices declined due to a stronger U.S. dollar countering support for the safe-haven asset.

Northern Star Resources dropped 1.1%, even as the gold miner maintained its fiscal 2025 guidance.

Meanwhile, technology stocks declined 1.3%, with sector giants Xero and WiseTech Global falling 0.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks also fell 0.5% on lower oil prices, after data showed U.S. crude inventories rose by more than expected.

Energy major Woodside Energy and its smaller rival Santos fell around 0.4%, each.

Financials also retreated by 0.2%, with the "Big Four" banks falling between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Bucking the trend, healthcare stocks rose 0.6%, aided by a stronger dollar, while real-estate stocks rose 0.7%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.1% higher to 12,802.04.

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)