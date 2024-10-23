Doge Squared ($DOGE²) Is Announcing The Opening Of Its Presale On Monday (4Th Of November)!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Together, we're building a faster, smarter, and more powerful ecosystem.

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Exciting news! Squared ($DOGE2) is proud to announce the opening of its presale on Monday (4th of November). By leveraging Ethereum and Dogecoin networks to bring scalable solutions to millions of Dogecoin holders, hence tapping into an $18.5 billion dollar market!

$DOGE2 is a Layer 2 solution that boosts Dogecoin's speed, efficiency, and utility. Starting on Ethereum, it leverages the network for fast, low-cost transactions. As it evolves, $DOGE2 will move directly onto Dogecoin, creating a scalable platform for faster transactions and decentralized apps (dApps). The bridge between Ethereum and Dogecoin allows seamless transfers, unlocking new opportunities in DeFi, gaming, and payments for Dogecoin's vast community of over 6.9 million holders!

How does $DOGE2 enhance your Dogecoin experience:

- Layer 2 on Ethereum

- Transition to Dogecoin Layer 2

- Bridge Between Ethereum and Dogecoin

- Key Technologies

- Smart Contracts

- Cross-Chain Bridge

Why is $DOGE2 the Future of Dogecoin?

- Faster Transactions

- Lower Fees

- Programmability

- Community Power

- Seamless Experience

Building a Sustainable and Scalable Ecosystem through the below tokenomics:

- 50% Presale

- 20% Development

- 15% Staking Rewards

- 15% Marketing

CONTACT: Khadijah Emam Info(at)dogesquared.com