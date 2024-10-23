Profits From Russian Assets To Cover Ukraine's Vital Financial Needs - PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Funds received from the USA, as well as other G7 countries and the EU in the amount of $50 billion, will aim to address Ukraine's most important needs in 2025.

Prime Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"This is part of a joint package of support from the G7 countries and the EU for a total amount of $50 billion. Funds will be raised through the use of profits from frozen Russian assets. This week, similar decisions were also adopted by the EU and UK," the head of noted.

According to the head of government, funds from partners will be allocated for the most important financial needs of Ukraine in 2025. "Thanks to this assistance, our allies are creating a solid foundation for the economic and financial stability of Ukraine," Shmyhal added.

G7for Ukraine: U.S. allocating $20B

The Prime Minister thanked the United States for its support. "This is an important investment in the security of Europe and the whole world," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. government agreed to allocate its share of $20 billion to a larger G7 loan for Ukraine, which will be secured by profits from the immobilized Russian assets.