NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $3.3 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 0.87% and an annualized ROE of 9.49% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.01% and an annualized ROE of 10.72% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.



For both the current quarter and nine months ended in 2024 as compared to the same periods in 2023, additional provision for credit loss expense contributed to the decrease of net income and was the result of increasing specific reserves on existing loans.

An increase in other income during both periods in 2024 as compared to the same periods in 2023 helped to offset the increased expense.

Total assets increased $21.2 million, or 5.7% on an annualized basis, to $519.9 million at September 30, 2024 compared to total assets of $498.7 million at December 31, 2023.

Total loans increased $13.6 million, or 4.9% on an annualized basis, to $384.3 million at September 30, 2024 compared to total loans of $370.7 million at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased $18.7 million, or 6.2% on an annualized basis, to $419.8 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $401.1 million at December 31, 2023.



Shareholders' equity increased $2.8 million to $49.2 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $46.4 million at December 31, 2023.

The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.93 to $20.46 per common share as of September 30, 2024, compared to $19.53 the previous quarter end.

The number of outstanding common shares was 2,403,696 as of September 30, 2024.



*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.

The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3).

The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ( ) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".

Our web site address is .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.

Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.

Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.