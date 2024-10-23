Live Nation Entertainment Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Teleconference, Sets Dates For Investor Presentations
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:
LYV ), the world's leading live entertainment company, has scheduled a series of investor events. The week-long schedule goes as follows:
Third Quarter 2024 earnings Release and Teleconference
The company will release its third quarter financial results at 5:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 6:00 a.m. PT. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Information" section of the website.
2024 Investor Presentation
Following the company's third quarter financial results and teleconference, management will hold an investor presentation on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. PT.
2024 Liberty Investor Day
The week will close out with a presentation at the 2024 Liberty Investor Day on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at approximately 8:00 a.m. PT.
These events will discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.
A live webcast of the earnings call and both presentations will be accessible from the "News / Events'' section of the company's website at
href="" rel="nofollow" livenationentertainmen . All interested parties can register for these events under the same link.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV ) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.
For additional information, visit .
