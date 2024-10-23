Russians Shelled Kurakhove - Red Cross Office Destroyed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The office of the Red Cross of Ukraine in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, was destroyed by Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Red Cross on , Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of the Russian shelling of the city of Kurakhove, Donetsk region, the house of culture, which housed the office of the Maryinka district organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross, was destroyed. The technical and material assets of the organization were destroyed,” the statement said.

According to the organization, its employees and volunteers were not during the attack.

“We categorically condemn the violation of international humanitarian law, the shelling of civilian targets and humanitarian organizations,” the Red Cross said.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported in a Telegram that on October 23, six cities and five territorial communities in the region were under hostile fire.

“The situation in Donetsk region: Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, Lyman, Chasovoiarsk, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhivka, Siversk and Toretsk communities are under hostile fire,” he said.

Reportedly, the Russian occupiers are constantly shelling residential buildings, destroying infrastructure, and civilians are suffering daily.

Local authorities, law enforcement, rescuers, utilities and volunteers are working on the ground to help people deal with the consequences of the shelling.

“It is dangerous to stay in the entire territory of Donetsk region. The only right decision today is to evacuate to safer regions of the country,” emphasized Filashkin.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on October 23, Russian troops struck the town of Lyman, Donetsk region, hitting a five-story building , and one person was reported wounded.

