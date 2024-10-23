Kuwait Capital Market Authority Earns ISO Certificate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Capital Authority declared on Wednesday that it had earned the international standardization certificate (ISO/IEC) in the realm of information services.

The authority said in a statement that this achievement would contribute to bolstering its status as a "semi-judicial oversight authority," committed to applying top international applications in the IT field.

It indicated that the honoring came for the authority's supervision, maintenance and overhaul of the IT services systems, in addition to providing high quality services.

The authority was established, according to Law 7/2010, for regulating securities' operations. (end)

