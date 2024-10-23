Kuwait To Expand Cooperation Between Arab Countries, Austria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait assured its keenness to expand economic cooperation horizons between Arab countries and Austria on Wednesday.

This came about in a statement to KUNA by Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria Talal Al-Fassam, during the 14th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum.

The forum presents cooperation and oppertunities for businesspeople and organizations on both sides, added Al-Fassam.

Kuwait pays great attention to economic relations with Austria in many sectors, especially in the infrastructure, technology, renewed energy, and sectors, he pointed out.

Al-Fassam expressed Kuwait's willingness for more fruitful cooperation that supports mutual economic growth.

Kuwait's participation in the forum highlights trade and investment opportunities that attract direct investment. (end)

