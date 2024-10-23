Stay Away From Protected, Prohibited Places: Moi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Interior (MoI) has urged the public to stay away from prohibited areas citing any violation would draw action.“Article 117 of Law No. 11 of 2004 considers any person who resides in or attends any of the places where residence or attendance is prohibited by the competent authorities as a violator,” Moi said in an X post.

“Your commitment to avoid approaching and oil stations and pipelines reflects your awareness, and maintain safety and security measures,” the post said.“Preserving the instruction boards in vital and important areas (gas and oil stations, pipelines) shows your awareness and commitment to laws. The instruction boards are placed to protect these areas and avoid approaching them for your safety and the safety of the vital facilities,” it added.

The ministry noted that Article 237 of Law No. (11) of 2004 stipulates that the action of purposely destroying, ravaging or damaging machines, pipes or equipment related to the facilities of water, electricity, gas, oil, telegraph, telephone, wireless, radio or television or any other public facilities leads to the disablement or destruction of the facility shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.

The post further urged the public to avoid camping near vital areas referring to gas and oil stations and pipelines. MoI noted that such camping violates safety rules and exposes violators to legal accountability.“Approaching, stopping or camping near stations less than 750m away and from the pipelines less than 500m away is prohibited in order to maintain the safety of the vital facilities,” the posts added.

