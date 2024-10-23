Don't Wait: Advocate

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

When was the last time you saw your doctor - last month, last year, last decade?

Wellness checkups are excellent tools for staying on top of your - especially routine screenings that can help detect certain diseases, like cancer, early and before they've had a chance to spread. Yet, 3 in 5 Americans report having avoided common recommended health screenings, according to the 2024 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey.1 Respondents who have received a cancer diagnosis were more likely to have avoided common health screenings than those who have not, underscoring the importance of regular screenings. Among those diagnosed with cancer, 56% say they found out as the result of a regularly scheduled cancer screening or routine exam.

We asked Aflac employees for their thoughts on preventive wellness routines, and several shared stories about how regular wellness appointments and advocating for their health helped them identify and treat conditions early.

Dean Holmes, union market executive, heeded the advice of his long-time physician to make lifestyle changes that“created a new lease on life.” Watch Dean's video above to hear more.

Jon Sullivan, director, Corporate Communications, went in for his regular screening and, fortunately, found a growth that if left undiscovered could have been problematic. Watch Jon's video above to hear his story.

Ashley Dusenbury, senior manager, Corporate Communications, saw her doctor for a full body skin cancer screening and, luckily, caught basal cell skin cancer early. Watch the video above to hear Ashley's story.

Life moves quickly, but preventive care matters. Take charge of your health, make your wellness appointments and encourage those you care for to do the same.

To learn more about the 2024 Wellness Matters survey and to find tips on how to take charge of your own health and encourage others to prioritize theirs, visit Aflac/WellnessMatters .

The results from the 2024 Wellness Matters Survey are intended for informational purposes only. Aflac's family of insurers American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and/or American Family Life Assurance Company of New York, and/or Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC) and/or Continental American Life Insurance Company.

