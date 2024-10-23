Otis Among World's Best Employers

(MENAFN- 3BL) FARMINGTON, Conn., October 23, 2024 /3BL/ - Otis strives to be a world-class employer where colleagues work together to create new ideas and opportunities to best serve customers and passengers. In its annual survey of workers across industries and around the world, Forbes Magazine again has ranked Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) as one of the World's Best Employers .

The prestigious list is based on the opinions of colleagues around the world who provided feedback. Companies named to the list are those that respondents said prioritize well-being, promote inclusivity, offer growth opportunities, and ensure a healthy work-life balance.

“At Otis, we take great pride in supporting our colleagues to build what's next – in their careers and in our industry. It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes, and placement on this list for consecutive years validates our strategy and programming in support of our 71,000 colleagues around the globe,” said Otis Chief People Officer Abbe Luersman.

More than 300,000 professionals across 50 countries and territories working for multinational companies were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. They were also asked to think about other employers in their industries that stand out because of something positive or negative. Each survey was anonymous.

Otis is one of 850 companies that scored the highest on the survey and are featured on the worldwide list this year.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

