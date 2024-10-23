University Research Validates Blind Screentm's Game-Changing 49% Heat Reduction Technology In Race To Net Zero

MENAFN - Pressat) A Derby company's innovative window blind system has been scientifically proven to dramatically reduce heat loss in a series of tests carried out by researchers at the University of Salford.

Blind ScreenTM is set to unveil its next-generation thermal solution, the Blind ScreenTM 02 DT, at the prestigious British Blinds & Shutter Association Exhibition. The highly anticipated product launch will take place from October 27-29, 2024, at the Coventry Building Society Arena. This latest innovation builds upon the company's scientifically proven thermal efficiency technology, promising to further revolutionise the window covering industry.

Blind ScreenTM at Pride Park has invented an innovative contemporary multi-function blinds system which is manufactured in the UK and is now fitted by more than 1,000 national and independent blind companies across the UK.

Blind ScreenTM products combine ultra-strength net and honeycomb fabrics with several unique features including 100% black out and thermal insulation technology with sideways opening fly, pollen and haze screens.

This not only increases the energy efficiency in any type of residential or commercial building but also protects against environmental pollutants and extreme outdoor temperatures.

The Blind ScreenTM system was tested for heat retention at the University of Salford's Energy House 2.0 test facility as part of Innovate UK Future Homes Study.

The rigorous tests showed that the Blind ScreenTM system reduced heat loss by 49% compared with just double glazing alone – reinforcing Blind ScreenTM's claim that it is probably the most thermally-efficient blind in the UK if not the world.

Professor Will Swan, Director of Energy House Labs at the University of Salford, explained:“Our work with Blind ScreenTM is a perfect example of how the Future Homes Innovation Accelerator programme is supporting companies to innovate and grow.

“The development of new energy saving products is an essential step for the UK in meeting its Climate Change goals and minimising energy costs for householders.

“Our previous research in the area of blinds, curtains, and window coverings has demonstrated that they can make a valuable contribution to energy savings and reducing carbon emissions for householders.

“Blind ScreenTM has recognised this opportunity and through working with the University of Salford and making use of our unique testing facilities, they have developed a class leading thermal window blind .

“We are very pleased with this successful outcome that will help cut energy bills and support the future growth of the company.

Blind ScreenTM is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Lenny Reynolds, who has operated in the blinds industry for more than 20 years, and marketing and lead generation expert Paul Cheetham MCIM.

Lenny Reynolds explained:“Blind ScreenTM offers a totally new category in the highly competitive industry which has been lacking any innovation since the launch and then mass production of shutters more than 20 years ago.

“We have developed the world's first 100% blackout sideways motion blind with new thermal efficient fabric and we were keen to get this independently tested by the University of Salford.”

“The heat efficiency test results are amazing and reinforces what we and the growing number of blind fitting companies across the UK – and soon the world – already know that this is a game-changer in the blinds market.”

“This research further strengthens our position in the highly-competitive market and will pave the way for further research and development in new products which we plan to take worldwide through a number of top level partnerships.”

Paul Cheetham continued:“The past 12 months have been an amazing journey for Blind ScreenTM so far, we have amassed a staggering worldwide audience of 1.4 Million followers and close to 800 million views across our social media platforms.

“After a series of soft launches at international trade shows and consumer exhibitions such as Grand Designs Live, we have already massively grown the company by teaming up with trade partners and educating the homeowners through organic social media with a huge following.

“We are committed to facilitating the growth of fellow small businesses who will sell and install Blind ScreenTM in their local areas through unrivalled product design, training, lead generation and customer support and now have our sights set on international partnerships.”

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor, University of Derby added,



“It has been a pleasure supporting Blind Screen Limited in their innovation journey over the last 12 months through. The University of Derby's College of Science and Engineering have provided guidance and expertise through our lead academics in Materials and Manufacturing Engineering and Zero Carbon for many aspects of the product development for their new range, including design, 3D printing and prototyping as well as thermal testing. Having just completed an Accelerated Knowledge Transfer Partnership with Blind Screen Limited, we are now excited to expand our collaboration and are looking forward to further supporting their journey and growth.”



Led by Innovate UK on behalf of UK Research and Innovation, the pilot Innovation Accelerator programme is investing £100m in 26 transformative R&D projects to accelerate the growth of three high-potential innovation clusters – Glasgow City Region, Greater Manchester and West Midlands. Supporting the Government's levelling-up agenda, this is a new model of R&D decision-making that empowers local leaders to harness innovation in support of regional economic growth and help attract private R&D investment and develop future technologies.