Electricity Min. Commences Installing Eco-Friendly Decorative Lightning Poles On Gulf Road

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Electricity, Water and wrapped up on Wednesday infrastructure works of Gulf Road lightning project, and commenced replacing old models with more energy efficient lightning poles, adorned with designs inspired by Kuwaiti culture and heritage.

Ministry official Eng. Ayman Al-Omani told KUNA following a press that the project, extending from sixth ring road intersection to Jamal Abdulnasser road intersection, aims to cut down energy consumption by 50 to 60 percent.

It is valued at KD 2.466 million (approx. USD 8.1 million), for a duration of 24 months, beginning in December of 2023.

The new lightning poles add a flare to the well-known road, as they are embellished with Islamic, geometric and nautical designs, explained Al-Omani.

The Ministry faced a few obstacles in executing the project, he revealed, but were overcame in cooperation with Ministry of Public Works, and the Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources.

Contract Supervisor Eng. Mohammad Al-Sarraf highlighted to KUNA the significance of the project, as the Gulf Road is one of the most vital and touristic roads in the country.

Eng. Al-Sarraf spoke of a 10-year plan installing new LED lightning poles and expanding use of decorative poles throughout the country. (end)

ha









MENAFN23102024000071011013ID1108811578