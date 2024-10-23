Yellow Rose By Kendra Scott Announces Capsule Yellowstone Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The styles honor the iconic Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and Beth and Rip's love story

Inspired by the excitement surrounding the return of the fifth season of Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott announces the limited-edition Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott x Yellowstone Collection, made in collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products. As anticipation builds among over 12 million viewers, this collection invites fans to express themselves through keepsake jewelry for both men and women. Paying homage to the iconic Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and its characters, the styles celebrate the unforgettable love story of Beth and Rip. Proceeds from the collection will benefit Nest, uplifting American craftsmen and supporting their artistry and craftsmanship.

"I've always believed in creating pieces that tell a story, and our Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott x Yellowstone Collection celebrates just that. I've been a Yellowstone fan since day one, and we are thrilled to bring these pieces to life, commemorating the iconic Yellowstone Dutton Ranch brand, and celebrating the love and strength of Beth and Rip's story, all while championing artisans and doing good through our partnership with Nest," said Kendra Scott, Founder & Chief Creative Officer.

This collection captures the iconic motifs of the Yellowstone Ranch with a suite of bracelets, rings and necklaces, including the iconic Kendra Scott Elisa shape. The vintage-inspired styles including exclusive Beth and Rip suites, were crafted as a testament to true love and the serene beauty of ranch life.

"It's an honor to partner with Kendra Scott, one of the most popular designers leading a luxury brand that's accessible for everyone," said Pam Kaufman, President and CEO, International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "Our partnership with Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott for Yellowstone offers consumers a chance to have a little bit of Beth and Rip's love story for themselves."

To help protect and uplift the craft heritage of the American West, 20% of the purchase price of Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott x Yellowstone collection piece will go towards The Kendra Scott Foundation and allocated to the Nest Women of the West Fund to help facilitate their mission. This fund celebrates a rich, diverse craft culture and the women who keep it alive to create a more equitable and beautiful world for all.

The Nest Women of the West x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Fund is a transformative financial readiness and capital access program designed to connect Western U.S. artisans, makers, and entrepreneurs with the mentorship, coaching, funding, and peer support they need to achieve their financial goals and grow their creative businesses.

The collection features 13 styles with prices ranging from $50-$250 and is now available on KendraScott.

About Yellow Rose by

Kendra Scott

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Texas, drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of golden roses. Born out of love for Kendra's Texas family ranch and the connection, tranquility, and adventure it brings, the newest extension of the Kendra Scott brand effortlessly blends vintage-inspired jewelry and accessories. Experience Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott at the South Congress Flagship in Austin, TX, or explore the collection online at kendrascott/yellow-rose .

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA , PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit

ParamountShop .

