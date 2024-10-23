Einride Partners With Pepsico To Electrify US Frito-Lay Food Routes



Initial operations are underway in parts of the Memphis region, with daily, all-electrified shipments of Frito-Lay products resulting in an annual savings of 143 metric tons of CO2e emissions This marks the second in which Einride and PepsiCo have partnered in to deploy sustainable solutions, since previously deploying in the U.K. in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Einride , a freight mobility company that provides digital, electric and autonomous technology, today announced its partnership with PepsiCo, with a fleet of digitally optimized electric trucks live in Memphis, Tennessee. This initial wave will support PepsiCo's Frito-Lay food distribution by electrifying some routes in the Memphis region.

A key food and beverage customer for Einride in the U.S. and the U.K., PepsiCo aims to reduce emissions with this partnership. By leveraging Einride's offering of connected electric trucks, charging infrastructure and digital freight platform that optimizes operations with data-driven insights, PepsiCo aims to reduce its Scope 3 emissions, often the largest and most challenging source of emissions for companies.

"PepsiCo's decarbonization strategy is not one-size fits all. We're continuously looking for new and innovative ways to reduce our Scope 3 emissions. Our three-way partnership with Einride and Armstrong Transportation has built a scalable, turn-key approach to electrification-as-a-service with sustainability at the center of our joint goals," said David Allen, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer for PepsiCo Foods North America.

"We are proud to deploy our technology in partnership with the PepsiCo team, given their ambition to cut emissions at scale with decarbonized freight," said Robert Falck, CEO and Founder of Einride. These operations will accelerate a cleaner, more efficient supply chain, while showcasing that going electric with freight operations is not just possible, but essential."

The fleet of five vehicles, which are operated with drivers from Frito-Lay's Memphis-based carrier partner Armstrong Transportation,

is projected to transport over 2,500 loads annually, covering nearly 200,000 miles, and reducing approximately 143 metric tons of CO2e emissions each year. To ensure a smooth transition for drivers and expand charging infrastructure in the market, Einride has installed a 700 kW private charging station at Armstrong's yard, allowing Frito-Lay to unlock electric freight operations quickly without complexity or costly overhead investments.

Since 2020, Einride has been operating electric large-scale fleets and setting the standard for sustainable freight, helping partners reduce their emissions by up to 95%. As an industry leader, Einride offers shippers a cost-efficient way to transition to sustainable operations by providing an integrated ecosystem of software and hardware.

