Container capacity at Iran’s Chabahar Port to hit 100,000 TEUs

(MENAFN) A recent report from the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) highlights significant advancements at Chabahar Port, located in southeastern Iran. Six cranes at the port have been upgraded with new container unloading and loading tools, which have enhanced the port's operational capacity to handle up to 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). This development marks a notable increase in the port's efficiency and capability in container operations.



According to the report, one of the upgraded cranes is already in operation, while the remaining cranes are expected to commence operations in the coming days. This swift implementation demonstrates the port's commitment to improving its infrastructure and expanding its logistical capabilities to meet increasing demands in maritime trade.



Importantly, all equipment and components utilized in the cranes have been designed and assembled by Iranian engineers and experts, showcasing the country's growing self-reliance in developing critical infrastructure. This initiative not only enhances the operational capacity of Chabahar Port but also underscores the technical expertise available within Iran.



Overall, these upgrades at Chabahar Port signify a positive step toward boosting Iran's maritime logistics and trade capabilities, reinforcing its strategic position in regional and international shipping networks. As the port continues to evolve, it may attract more shipping traffic, contributing to the broader economic development of the region.

MENAFN23102024000045015839ID1108811066